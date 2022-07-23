TURKEY_006_TT

Corinne Holmes, 9, concentrates as she loads a shotgun before an evening hunt during a spring turkey camp for new hunters near Colville in late April.

 The Spokesman-Review/Tyler Tjomsland

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SPOKANE — While the majority of Washingtonians support legal hunting, more people than ever don't care, according to a survey commissioned by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and published last week.

"Approval of legal, regulated hunting has decreased substantially, going from 88% in 2014 to 75% in 2022. Likewise, support for hunting is down for all given reasons or scenarios," states the report conducted by a Virginia-based survey research company focused on outdoor recreation and natural resources. "However, this is not accompanied by notable increases in opposition; rather, higher percentages of residents are giving neutral or 'do not know' responses. In fact, some questions show decreases in both support and opposition."



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?