WENATCHEE — Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery at Ernie’s Grocery in Wenatchee.
The boy and another suspect were masked when they entered the store by the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Miller Street just before 10 p.m. Aug. 30, took money from the clerk at gunpoint and then fled on foot, Wenatchee Police said in a news release Thursday.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court, the suspects stole $763 from Ernie’s.
Police identified the 16-year-old boy after a witness reported seeing the boy near the store prior to the robbery wearing the same clothes and with another person who was wearing a mask, the release said.
The boy was arrested at his home on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, aiming a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The boy denied any involvement in the robbery, the affidavit said.
During a search of his home in Wenatchee, police found a “significant quantity” of LSD wrapped inside more than $300 in cash, the release said.
The 16-year-old boy is being held at the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center. The second suspect remains unknown and at-large.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. Erik Bakke at 888-4256 or through RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911, reference case number 19W12563.