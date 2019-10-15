OMAK — One man was killed and another was hospitalized after an assault early Tuesday morning in Omak.
Police were called at 3:30 a.m. to a home on West Third Avenue for a reported assault and found one man dead and a second man suffering from an apparent stab wound, the Omak Police Department said in a news release. The stabbing victim was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
Police have one suspect in custody, but the identities of those involved have not been released.
Officers will be at the home processing the scene for evidence throughout the day with the aid of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Colville Tribal Police are assisting in the investigation.
Police believe this is an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety.