EAST WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman on Thursday ran into the Columbia River in an attempt to evade police.
The 43-year-old woman had an active escape from community custody warrant when East Wenatchee police officers attempted to contact her near the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.
She fled down the river bank and into the river where shit hid in some bushes, said Sgt. James Marshall with East Wenatchee Police. She surrendered after a few minutes of negotiation.
“She went to jail a little wet, but no worse for wear,” Marshall said. “There were no salmon injured.”