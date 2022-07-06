HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The man accused of spraying gunfire into a July Fourth parade from a Chicago-area rooftop, turning a holiday celebration into a killing field, was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday to face seven first-degree murder charges.
Authorities said on Tuesday that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, planned the attack for weeks before climbing up to his sniper's perch from an alley and firing more than 70 rounds randomly into parade spectators before making his getaway dressed as a woman.
Seven people were killed and more than three dozen were treated in hospital for gunshot wounds and other injuries after the carnage in Highland Park, Illinois, a Chicago suburb with a large Jewish community.
After fleeing the scene, the suspect had driven to Wisconsin and back to Illinois before he was pulled over and arrested on Monday, police said.
If convicted as charged on seven counts of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, Eric Reinhart, the state's attorney for Lake County, said in announcing the charges on Tuesday.
Among those killed in Monday's attack were Nicholas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, a grandfather from Mexico celebrating with his family among the flag-waving crowds, and Irina McCarthy, 35, and her husband, Kevin McCarthy, 37, the parents of a 2-year-old found wandering alone after the attack.
The other dead included Jacki Sundheim, 63, a teacher at a nearby synagogue, Katherine Goldstein, 64, and Stephen Straus, 88. Police confirmed on Tuesday that a seventh victim had died.
Sgt. Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff's office, on Tuesday cited two previous encounters between Crimo and law enforcement — an April 2019 emergency-911 call reporting he had attempted suicide and another in September of that year regarding alleged threats he had directed at family members.
Police responding to the second incident seized a collection of 16 knives, a dagger and a sword amassed by Crimo in his home, though no arrest was made as authorities at the time lacked probable cause to take him into custody, Covelli said.
"There were no complaints that were signed by any of the victims," Covelli explained.
Crimo, who has distinctive facial tattoos, wore women's clothing on Monday in an apparent effort to mask his identity as he made his getaway, Covelli told reporters.
"He blended right in with everybody else as they were running around, almost as if he was an innocent spectator as well," Covelli said. The suspect fled to his mother's house nearby, and later borrowed his mother's car.
The shooting took place in a neighborhood with a large Jewish population, but police had no evidence of any anti-Semitic or racist basis. Investigators were reviewing videos he had made filled with violent imagery.
The suspect used a high-powered rifle for the attack, similar to an AR-15, which he dropped at the scene.
He had a similar rifle in his mother's car, which he was driving when taken into custody by police, and owned other guns, all of which were bought legally in Illinois, officials said. In all, Crimo had purchased five firearms, including rifles and handguns.
'Still reeling'
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said the community of 30,000 was still in shock.
"This tragedy should have never arrived at our doorsteps," she told NBC News. "As a small town, everybody knows somebody who was affected by this directly and, of course, we are all still reeling."
President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in mourning until sunset on Saturday.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month asserted a constitutional right to carry weapons in public in a ruling that made it easier for pro-gun groups to overturn modern gun regulations. It has since thrown out a lower court ruling upholding Maryland's ban on assault weapons.
A recent string of deadly mass shootings, including an attack that left 19 school children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, just 10 days after 10 people were slain in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, has renewed U.S. debate about gun safety.
Congress last month passed its first major federal gun reform in three decades, providing federal funding to states that administer "red flag" laws intended to remove guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
The law does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines but does take some steps on background checks by allowing access to information on significant crimes committed by juveniles.
Rotering, the city's mayor, said she knew the suspect when he was a little boy and a Cub Scout and she was a Cub Scout leader.
"What happened? How did somebody become this angry, this hateful?" she said. "Our nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns."
The suspect's father, Bob Crimo, ran Bob's Pantry and Deli in Highland Park for at least 18 years, according to a Chicago Tribune business profile. Bob Crimo closed the deli in 2019 before he unsuccessfully ran against Rotering for mayor of Highland Park.
Online social media posts written by the suspect or his rapper alias, Awake The Rapper, often depicted violent images or messages.
One music video posted to YouTube under Awake The Rapper showed drawings of a stick figure holding a rifle in front of another figure spread on the ground.