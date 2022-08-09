Purchase Access

TAOS, N.M. — New Mexico police on Tuesday detained a man whom they said is their primary suspect in the fatal shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque since November, a series of killings that have shaken the Islamic community in the state's largest city.

Police tracked down the vehicle suspected of being used in the murders and apprehended the suspect, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter. The latest killing involved a man who was gunned down on Friday night.



