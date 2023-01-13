US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-GET

Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. 

 Ted S. Warren/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

MOSCOW, Idaho — The preliminary hearing for the suspect arrested in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students won’t be held until late June.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the students’ deaths, made his second appearance in Idaho court Thursday morning in Moscow. Kohberger is represented by Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor.



©2023 The Idaho Statesman. Visit idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?