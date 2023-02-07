NORFOLK, Va. — A team of sailors assigned to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek fished what is believed to be the high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon out of the Atlantic a day after it was shot down, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Photos released by the U.S. Navy show the sailors, who were assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 and the USS Carter Hall, working to pull the balloon into their boat sometime Sunday.



