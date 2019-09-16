EAST WENATCHEE — A driver believed to be impaired sped through the Wenatchee Valley Mall parking lot and crashed into a tree Saturday night, authorities said.
Jeffrey J. Tyquiengco, 22, of East Wenatchee, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, DUI, driving without an ignition interlock device, third-degree driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Chelan County jail.
Douglas County sheriff's deputies were in the area about 11:17 p.m. Saturday when they heard an engine being revved and tires squealing on the south end of the mall parking lot, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. They then saw the vehicle speed through the lot at 60 mph.
Deputies tried to stop Tyquiengco, but he fled in the vehicle and ran into a tree on French Avenue just off the north end of the lot, the news release says. Tyquiengco tried to drive away after deputies blocked in his vehicle, but a deputy ultimately subdued him with a Taser.