Update: Trooper John Bryant said the driver, 58-year-old Lisa Gladwell of Chelan, was traveling in a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
---------------
CHELAN — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving a vehicle into Lake Chelan Friday night.
The incident occurred near milepost 4 of Highway 150, said Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol. The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was not injured.
Bryant said the incident was reported to State Patrol about 6:30 p.m.