WENATCHEE — A 55-year-old Chelan man was arrested Friday on suspicion of child molestation.
Timothy Wade Cook is accused molesting a boy from about age 8 to adulthood, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Randy Grant and filed Friday in Chelan County Superior Court.
The first alleged instance took place in Cook’s home in Manson around 1998, the affidavit said. There are potentially three more victims who were present and molested, said Chelan County Deputy Prosecutor Nicole Hankins.
Prosecutors have until 5 p.m. today to file charges. Cook is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $250,000 bail.
Because of a state “two-strike” law for repeat sex offenders, Cook, who was convicted of first-degree child molestation in 1992, could be sentenced to life in prison without parole if convicted of first-degree child molestation again, Hankins said.
Cook served six months in jail for the 1992 conviction as part of a special sex offender sentencing alternative that allows felons to receive treatment in lieu of jail time.
Cook was also charged in 2018 third-degree child molestation. The case is still active in court.