PORTLAND — Two Oregon brothers have been released from custody — one to the Pendleton area — while awaiting trial on allegations they breached the U.S. Capitol and disrupted Congress.
Jonathanpeter A. Klein and Matthew L. Klein had been locked up in federal custody in Portland for two months following their March 23 arrests.
But earlier this month, attorneys for the two men separately convinced a judge that, if each was released to a separate “third-party custodian,” they would not leave Oregon, wouldn’t pose a danger to others in the community and would attend future court hearings.
The lawyers also compared their clients’ alleged actions to some of the more “violent and disturbing” cases out of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and noted that neither has any prior convictions.
“This was a mass demonstration and the participants were encouraged by the President of the United States (Donald Trump) to march upon the Capitol,” Steven R. Kiersh, a Washington, D.C., lawyer representing Matthew Klein, wrote in his initial motion seeking his client’s release.
Matthew Klein “has significant defenses to the charges related to his freedom of assembly, freedom of speech and there was no express prohibition against his entering the United States Capitol, which is a public institution.”
Michelle Sweet, a Portland assistant federal public defender, said in her own motion for Jonathanpeter Klein that some of his participation in the Jan. 6 events was “completely appropriate and permitted by the Constitution,” while other actions are alleged by the government and not yet proven.
Sweet described it as “a moment in history that has now passed. In the last four months, the events have not been repeated, nor is there another planned presidential call to duty for protesters and supporters of former President Trump to present themselves for a perceived patriotic required action.”
Matthew Klein sought release to his parents’ home in Baker City in Eastern Oregon. His mother also was willing to move to the relative’s Sherwood farm so she could supervise her son’s activities.
But federal prosecutors said the parents are “ill-suited” to be responsible because text messages show they advised their other accused son in the days after to keep quiet about what they had done because “braggers get caught” and to destroy his cellphone’s data.
Jonathanpeter Klein, 21, and Matthew Klein, 24, were the first Oregon residents to be charged in the Capitol riot.
They are accused of twice forcing their way into the Capitol in defiance of law enforcement, and helping other rioters gain access. They wore goggles and other protective clothing, and were captured both on video and in pictures.
The groups were trying to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote, which declared Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president.
The brothers had flown from Portland to Philadelphia, on Jan. 4, and returned to Oregon on Jan. 8.
Jonathanpeter Klein is a self-identified Proud Boys member. He later admitted in an interview with FBI agents that he was in the nation’s capital for the Trump rally, but denied being at the Capitol or the person in an FBI-featured photograph.
Prosecutors described him in documents as “a dangerous powder keg, who is prepared to forcibly oppose and engage in violence against those with whom he disagrees, including the government of the United States.”
The Kleins were pictured in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5 wearing Proud Boys gear and American flag neck gaiters covering half their faces. That photograph was featured on an FBI website and used to identify people who participated in the Jan. 6 violence.
Following their arrests, the Klein brothers were ordered held without bond by U.S. Marshals in a Portland facility.