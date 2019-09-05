Wenatchee Police officers and Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies take a man into custody on Saddlehorn Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The man with his hands on top of his head had been told to walk backward toward officers and was then handcuffed. Details were not available Wednesday afternoon.
centerpiece
Taken into custody
Don Seabrook
Photo Editor
I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.
