WENATCHEE — After more than a decade of work, Wenatchee’s latest skatepark is taking shape.
Crews poured the first batch of concrete Wednesday morning in what will be known as the Apple Bowl. It’s a long time coming for skatepark advocate Mike Leeds and Dave Erickson with the city of Wenatchee.
“I was up until, like, 1 a.m. and got up at 5,” said Leeds. “Dave and I have been working on this since 2007, so I was like a little kid. I was out there this morning when the first concrete truck showed up.”
The skatepark is in Hale Park at 720 Worthen Street near the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge in Wenatchee. It’s expected to be complete in about a month.
Leeds likes the skatepark’s proximity Pybus Public Market, the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge, which makes it accessible to skaters from East Wenatchee.
A crew with Seattle’s Grindline Skateparks is building the skatepark.
“The part they’re working on now we’re calling ‘The Apple Bowl’ because it’s an apple-shaped bowl,” Erickson said. “So it’ll be pretty unique.”
The Apple Bowl will be about 8 feet deep and then flows into a smaller bowl — sort of a beginner area, Erickson said — and then that flows into a street-style skate area with boxes and ramps.
“They did about a third of the (Apple Bowl) today and they’ll be out again tomorrow morning kind of working their way around,” Erickson said, parks and cultural services director for the city.
The park property was donated to the city in 2013 by the Hale family and then the city worked with the public to design the eventual Hale Park. The park is being built in two phases.
In 2014, the city was awarded grants to build the off-leash dog park and a parking lot. That phase was built in 2016 and 2017.
In 2016, the city was awarded more grants to add the second phase, which includes the skate park, landscaping, play equipment, restrooms and a picnic shelter. The skatepark is going in first and then the remaining facilities will be added spring 2020, Erickson said.
Both phases combined, the park will cost about $1.7 million, almost all of which comes from grant funding. The skatepark represents $280,000 of that figure, Erickson said.
“We’re excited — I know the skaters are very excited,” Erickson said. “But we can’t wait for the entire park to be finished. It was designed so there’d be something for a variety of different age groups and abilities, not only for the skate feature, but the entire park itself.”
For more updates on the park, follow Community for Wenatchee Valley Skateparks on Facebook.