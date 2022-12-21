WORLD-NEWS-AFGHAN-TALIBAN-WOMEN-2-GET

Taliban security personnel stand guard at the entrance gate of a university in Jalalabad on Wednesday. Hundreds of young women were stopped by armed guards from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation's Taliban rulers banned them from higher education in another assault on human rights. 

 AFP via Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government barred women from attending universities across the country and enforced the order at gunpoint in some places, disregarding global condemnation and inflicting another blow to half its population’s rights.

“According to a cabinet decision, you are all instructed to immediately carry out the mentioned order of suspending girls’ education until further notice,” the Taliban’s minister of higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Make certain that the order is executed.”



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.