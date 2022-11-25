An Afghan woman and a girl walk in a street in Kabul

An Afghan woman and a girl walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 9. 

 Reuters/Ali Khara

GENEVA — The Taliban's treatment of Afghan women and girls, including their exclusion from parks and gyms as well as schools and universities, may amount to a crime against humanity, a group of U.N. experts said on Friday.

The assessment by the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennett and nine other U.N. experts says the treatment of women and girls may amount to 'gender persecution' under the Rome Statute to which Afghanistan is a party.



