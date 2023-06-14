FILE PHOTO: A Target shopping cart is seen in front of a store logo in Azusa

A Target shopping cart is seen in front of a store logo in Azusa, California, U.S. November 16, 2017.

 Reuters file photo/Lucy Nicholson

REUTERS — Target's move to pull some LGBTQ-themed merchandise from stores following customer backlash "is wrong," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a tweet on Tuesday and urged the retailer to reverse its decision.

At least 14 New York officials have signed a letter regarding Target's decision, according to James's tweet.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?