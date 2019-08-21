WENATCHEE — Police on Tuesday arrested an East Wenatchee man suspected of selling methamphetamine and heroin.
Edward “Dome” Vela-Hernandez was arrested after members of the Columbia River Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to make three drug buys from the 36-year-old, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
During the three controlled buys, the task force purchased a total of 12.5 grams of meth for $240 and one gram of heroin for $100, the affidavit said.
Police stopped a car Vela-Hernandez was riding in following the third buy and found him in possession of meth.
When questioned by detectives, Vela-Hernandez said he planned to stop selling drugs when he goes to prison, the affidavit said. He has a separate active case in Chelan County Superior Court in which he’s charged with possession of meth, possession of suboxone and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Vela-Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of unlawful delivery of meth, one count of unlawful delivery of heroin and possession of meth with intent to deliver.
He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.