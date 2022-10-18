WASHINGTON, D.C. — When Congress returns in a few weeks, Republicans and Democrats will be focusing on a compromise to extend tax breaks for both low-income children and corporations — which would hand wins to both parties before year’s end but after the critical midterm elections.

Any deal would resolve a series of tax issues that each party has tried to address. Republicans have warned about damage to U.S. investment and innovation, while Democrats say they won’t vote for any business-tax incentives unless the child-tax credit is also addressed.



