TACOMA — There's only about a month left for tax season. Some might look upon this time of year positively, as many taxpayers receive a good chunk of money back from the state and federal governments.

But some people are trying to unethically maximize their refund.



___ (c)2023 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?