Venezuelan migrants arrive at Martha’s Vineyard

Venezuelan migrants stand outside St. Andrew's Church in Edgartown, Mass., on Thursday. On Friday, they were transported to a Cape Cod military base organized by state emergency officials.

 Vineyard Gazette/Reuters/Ray Ewing

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MASS. — The state of Massachusetts transported migrants off the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, in response to an unusual move by Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis to fly them there from the border state of Texas.

The roughly 50 migrants, including about half a dozen children, boarded buses to head to the ferry to Cape Cod, leaving some of the island residents who volunteered to shelter them in a church for two nights in tears.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?