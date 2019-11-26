WENATCHEE — An 18-year-old Wenatchee man accused of planning a shooting at Cashmere High School earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial after spending eight months in a mental health facility.
Gerardo Tovar-Medina was arrested in February after he allegedly left a threatening comment on a YouTube video posted by a Cashmere High School student. In a subsequent search of his home in Wenatchee, authorities recovered drawings and notes indicating he’d researched mass shootings and planned an attack on the school.
Tovar-Medina was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with threats to bomb or injure and felony harassment and was then found to lack the mental capacity to assist in his defense. In March, he was ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment at Eastern State Hospital outside Spokane.
On Nov. 18, a psychologist at the hospital interviewed Tovar-Medina and determined he was competent to proceed in court. He’s due in court Dec. 2 for a status hearing.
Tovar-Medina is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.