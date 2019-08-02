WENATCHEE — Dozens of earwigs crawled around a bucket, their pincers looking menacing.
They creep many people out, but Robert Orpet thinks they’re underappreciated. Earwigs — which, he pointed out, don’t actively seek out human ears — prey on pests that plague pears and apples.
The main threat is the pear psylla, a tiny creature that uses a needle-like mouth to suck juices from the fruit.
“It’s a major pest, so to manage it, you need to know when they’re present and what life stage is present because that dictates when and what you spray for or don’t spray for because you’re trying to conserve beneficial insects,” said Orpet, a research technician with the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center.
A Thursday class at the center’s Wenatchee campus focused on training growers and consultants in insect scouting, identification and management.
One task was collecting earwigs, which Orpet said researchers will release into pear orchards. They’ll then measure fruit damage and pest numbers to further evaluate the earwigs’ role.
“Reducing insecticide use, increasing profits, reducing fruit damage — those are the things that we’re trying to promote by increasing knowledge about insects,” he said.
Teams walked rows of apples and pears, catching pests with tools such as sticky cards and beat trays, and collected leaves. Afterward, they examined samples under microscopes and attended lectures.
“I’m an entomologist, but I don’t work in tree fruit at all,” said Andrew Rodstrom, of Kennewick. “I work for a company that supports the tree fruit industry, and as a research and development guy, I should probably know what’s out here and what’s around.”
Pedro Cuevas, of Royal City, works in the pheromone industry, helping develop products to control pests. He said he attended Thursday’s class to learn more about insects.
“Pear psylla’s actually one that we’ve been looking really close into because it’s a big problem with pear growers,” he said. “The main reason why I came was to look at pear psylla.”
Some of the main pests researchers are concerned about for apples are codling moths and leafroller moths. Others include mites and mealybugs.
“There is a growing interest in natural enemies and how we can use biological control as part of our integrated pest management program,” said Tianna DuPont, tree fruit extension specialist. “We’ve been doing a project over the past three years in pear orchards, figuring out what are going to be the thresholds. Basically, how many natural enemies is enough to do the job for you?”
Certain traps are geared toward specific pests. One sticky trap caught a few unwanted insects, including psyllids and lacewings, as well as others that weren’t targeted.
Louis Nottingham, research assistant professor for the Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, said sticky traps are more convenient because they can be left in an orchard for a week-long count. However, some insects are attracted to the yellow traps.
“So, you may not be getting great representation of what’s actually going on in that tree; you may actually be pulling them from some place or another,” he said, adding, “We’ll generally do both. It’s like, ‘OK, well, this is what our yellow cards told us and this is what our beat trays told us. Did they line up? If they did, great. If they didn’t, why?’”
Thursday was an introductory class, but Nottingham said he hopes to eventually add more detailed lessons and develop a scouting network as an alternative to spraying on a schedule.
“Scouting is a very technical thing, so it needs to be standardized,” he said. “If you have a bunch of different scouts at your company, they need to be doing it the same way. These standards have been made through research, so it’s important that people are doing it based on the way that it’s been tested and shown to be effective.”