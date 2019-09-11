Marcie's golds
Buy Now

Marcie Gill, East Wenatchee, deadheads her marigolds along 19th Street in East Wenatchee Wednesday.

She has lived in her house for 33 years. "I love deadheading," she said of the technique for removing the blooms. It promotes new blossoms to grow, channeling the plant's energy into the flowers.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com