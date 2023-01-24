FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Tesla logo on the hood of a car in Oslo

A view shows the Tesla logo on the hood of a car in Oslo, Norway on Nov. 10, 2022. 

 Reuters/Victoria Klesty

NEW YORK — Tesla Inc. said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell.

The cell plant would be able to make enough batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually, including batteries using the 4680-type cell. The 4680 is key to Tesla meeting a goal of halving battery costs and ramping up battery production nearly 100-fold by 2030.



