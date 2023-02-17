BIZ-AUTO-TESLA-RECALL-LA

The Tesla service facility in Costa Mesa, California, on July 24, 2018. 

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Under pressure from federal safety regulators, Tesla on Thursday launched a recall to repair defects to the experimental “Full Self Driving” software deployed on public roads.

The recall affects 362,758 Tesla cars and includes certain Model S (2016-23), Model X, Model 3s (2013-17), and Model Y (2020-23) vehicles. It’s intended to fix software that can cause FSD-equipped Teslas to run yellow lights, disobey speed limits and travel straight ahead from turn-only lanes.



©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.