FILE PHOTO: Row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California

A row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California in 2015. 

 Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tesla is recalling just over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system after it began rolling out an update on Oct. 11 to better detect unexpected steering assist torque.