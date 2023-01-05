Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. 

 Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

SHANGHAI — Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, fueling forecasts of a wider price war amid weaker demand in the world's largest autos market.

The U.S. automaker also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles in Japan, South Korea and Australia in what a person with direct knowledge of the plan said was part of an effort to help stoke demand for output from its Shanghai factory, its single largest production hub.



