FILE PHOTO: Migrants arrive at Union Station in Washington

Approximately 30 migrants disembark after arriving on a bus from Texas, at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., last week.

 Reuters/Ted Hesson

NEW YORK — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said on Friday he has started to send buses carrying migrants to New York City in an effort to push responsibility for border crossers to Democratic mayors and President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

The first bus arrived early on Friday at the city's Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan carrying around 50 migrants. Volunteers were helping to steer people who had no relatives in town to city resources.