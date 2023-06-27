FILE PHOTO: Hot weather in Dallas

Utility poles lead to downtown Dallas during a heat advisory due to scorching weather in Dallas, Texas, on July 12, 2022. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Power use in Texas hit a preliminary all-time high on Tuesday as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave, according to data from the state's power grid operator.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load, said it has enough resources to meet current demand.