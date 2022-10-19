DALLAS — Texas public schools are distributing DNA and fingerprint identification kits to parents in case they need to provide their child’s DNA to law enforcement if they go missing — or in case of other emergencies.

But as school districts begin distributing the kits this fall, for many it’s a stark reminder of the safety concerns facing schools: mass shootings. The distribution comes less than six months after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde — the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history.



©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?