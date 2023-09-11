210901-newslocal-redcross 03.jpg
American Red Cross workers prepare for a blood donation event at King's Orchard Church of Christ in Wenatchee on  Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The American Red Cross has issued an urgent plea for blood donations as it grapples with a severe national blood shortage.

The nonprofit medical and emergency relief organization said in a statement that it needs help to recover from a 30,000 blood and platelet donation shortfall in August alone.



