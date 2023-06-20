US-NEWS-WEA-ATLANTIC-HEAT-MCT

Satellite data show the tropical Atlantic ocean is almost three degrees Celsius hotter than normal, which could spark an active and early hurricane season. 

MIAMI — The Atlantic Ocean is hot right now. Hotter than it’s supposed to be for this time of year, and hot enough to worry scientists — particularly ones who monitor hurricanes.

Those higher-than-normal temperatures help explain why the National Hurricane Center’s tracking map on Tuesday looked a lot more like a snapshot from August than June. It shows two brewing systems east of the Lesser Antilles, including one that has already reached tropical storm strength, Bret. Named storms in June are rare and past ones have typically popped in the Gulf of Mexico or near the Atlantic coast.



