U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin is carried to his final resting place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane by members of the Washington State National Guard Honor Guard on Saturday.

 The Spokesman-Review/Dan Pelle

SPOKANE — It's been 78 years, but a World War II pilot who was shot out of the Belgium skies was finally laid to rest Saturday in his hometown of Spokane.

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin, of Hillyard, was 25 when the C-47 Skytrain he was flying on Sept. 17, 1944, was struck by a burst of German anti-aircraft fire and went down near Retie, Belgium.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

