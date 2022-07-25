The boats are back: Vintage hydroplanes return to Entiat and the Columbia River

ENTIAT — Vintage hydroplanes lined the Entiat City Park parking lot, each customized and tailored to an owner's or driver's preference. One by one, a crane lifted them high into the air and gently set them onto the water, similar to a toddler playing with a toy.
Late in the morning Saturday, when the competition got underway, the boats announced their presence with their roaring engines as spectators watched from boats on the Columbia River, and the shoreline or the nearby sandbar, with a sense of excitement in the air.
Hydroplane races date back to the early 20th century and, over the weekend, returned to the Columbia River. Around 24 boats took place in the weekend races, each participating in two heats a day.
The parking lot of the park was turned into a pit area for the boats, where Buz DuPea sat next to his boat, the Bolam’s express. The pickle fork-style boat he drives operates on a V-6 engine.
DuPea estimated he now races in around 12 competitions a year, and he’s raced different types of boats since he was 15 years old. Back then, the boats could reach speeds of 55 mph.
“It’s hard to explain,” DuPea said of captaining a boat that can reach 140 miles per hour. He expected to top out around 100 mph during his races Saturday. “It’s the greatest thrill of a lifetime.”
According to DuPea, the conditions on Saturday were ideal, with a light chop on the river and a slight breeze in the air. The weather Saturday was forecasted to be in the triple digits. Despite being decked out in a full-sleeved jumpsuit and sitting near a roaring engine, DuPea said the boat’s cockpit is cool, with the breeze and spray of water offering a break from the heat.
Throughout his racing career, he’s been in more than a few accidents and said, “there are all kinds of things that happen.”
He’s broken just about every bone possible, though the injuries are “nothing’s that’s going to put me out of commission.”
Now 75, DuPea said after six decades of racing, he doesn’t envision himself slowing down any time soon.
“I’ll just do it as long as I can,” he said.
He has his eyes set on a race in Quebec next year that he referred to as “the granddaddy of them all.”
“Just so I can say I’ve raced there,” he said.
One person who has raced there is Mark Evans, who said he has competed around the world, from Dubai to Detroit. The Evans name is synonymous with hydroplane racing in the Pacific Northwest.
In 1997, Evans raced PICO American Dream to the Texaco Cup at Seafair on Lake Washington.
His dad, Norm, helped start the Apple Cup hydro races on Lake Chelan. The 2022 Lake Chelan Norm Evans Apple Cup Regatta occurred earlier this year. His brother, Mitch, competed against him in that 1997 race.
“It’s just a rush,” Mark Evans said of racing the boats.”It’s just a unique, cool, fun type of event.”
Those in North Central Washington looking to experience the competition are in luck. The Manson Hydrofest will return to Lake Chelan this fall, with races set for Sept. 24 and 25.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone