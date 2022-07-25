 Skip to main content
The boats are back: Vintage hydroplanes return to Entiat and the Columbia River

220726-newslocal-hydroplanes 01.JPG
Hydroplane boats Bolam's Express, left, Mr. Whoppit, center, and Madame Blue head down the Columbia River during Entiat's Vintage Raceboat Regatta Saturday at Entiat City Park. 

ENTIAT — Vintage hydroplanes lined the Entiat City Park parking lot, each customized and tailored to an owner's or driver's preference. One by one, a crane lifted them high into the air and gently set them onto the water, similar to a toddler playing with a toy. 

Late in the morning Saturday, when the competition got underway, the boats announced their presence with their roaring engines as spectators watched from boats on the Columbia River, and the shoreline or the nearby sandbar, with a sense of excitement in the air.

Tessa Zupan and crew chief Zach Christianson, Tacoma, prep their vintage hydroplane boat Water Scamp.
Driver Cayden Cole, 18, skims down the Columbia River.
Spectators get an up-close view of the action.
A vintage hydroplane boat is carefully lowered by crane onto the Columbia River at Entiat City Park.
The This-A-Way boat, owned by Duane Yarno, quickly skims down the Columbia River.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

