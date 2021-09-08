CASHMERE — The theme of the Chelan County Fair this year is “Pride in our Past, Faith in our Future,” but it could just as well be “I really missed the fair and I’m so glad it is back.”
The 2020 Chelan County Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, with the livestock auction going online. The 2021 version opens today and runs through Sunday at the Chelan County Fairgrounds in Cashmere. On Wednesday, kids checked in their animals as final preparations took place.
Teagen Moovy, 17, of Chelan brought his pig Panda to the fair Wednesday. He really missed the fair last year and is happy to have it back.
“Definitely, it means a lot because you can showcase your skills, like with the pig. It’s a whole different thing in person instead of online,” Moovy said.
Moovy has spent a lot of time and money on Panda. Every other day he feeds the pig and walks it around. Plus, Moovy said, you have to train the pig so when the judges are there, it doesn’t run away.
Lauren Soliday, 17, of Manson raised a pig named Mooshu, named after the dragon in the Disney movie “Mulan.” This is her third year at the fair. She really missed the fair last year but was glad something was offered.
“Yeah, it was different last year. I’m so glad we got to do something and I could still raise a pig, but it was disappointing because the fair is so much fun. Just the experience and all the people,” Soliday said.
Soliday is “super grateful” to have the fair back. She said it’s been a big part of the family since they do a lot of rodeos.
Jordan Holladay, 18, of Cashmere is showing her pig, Gus, this year. For Holladay, raising a pig is all about making some money. She is hoping to get at least $1,000 for Gus.
“You have the feed and that is going to be around $200 and that depends whether or not you buy show feed. Then, you have factors like supplements. Buying the pig is generally pretty expensive. We spent about $500 on the pig this year,” Holladay said.
Holladay said the fair is a big part of her life.
“When we don’t get to have it, it’s odd because it is a big community thing. It’s cool to see how the community comes together to make sure the kids are taken care of and we get our money back for what we put into it,” Holladay said. “We learn about responsibility and the effort that goes into raising it and selling it and the financial aspects as well.”
Katie Gosvener, 17, of Manson is raising Poomba the pig, named after a “Lion King character. Raising a pig is a lot of work, she said.
“You go down at least once a day to check on them. Put in work with washing them, feeding them and walking them. You definitely have to like what you’re doing. It’s more fun when you like going down and tending to your animal and it pays off when you go to the fair,” Gosvener said.
Last year, there was no fair, but Gosvener said it was still fun.
“It was very different. I always look forward to coming to the fair and all the people walking around. Last year, it was just at home. It was still fun. I’m glad we got to do something but I missed the environment,” Gosvener said.
Bella Fox, 17, of Cashmere is raising Shawn the pig. She said it is a lot of hard work especially if they are showing in the ring.
“We have to practice with them a lot so they have good muscle mass and are all ready for the fair. A lot of judges look at the body type, so that’s a big we have to put a lot of time and work into,” Fox said.
Last year’s fair was “super fun” having it online. She liked it a lot.
Elea Van Weerdhuizen is from Lynden, home of the Northwest Washington Fair, but she is student teaching at Cashmere High School this year, so has been helping out here.
Van Weerdhuizen has some experience with pigs.
“I have shown hogs since I was 8 years old so I have a little experience to bring to the table and I’m excited to help the high school students with their showmanship. We’re going to clip some hogs tonight after we wash them,” Van Weerdhuizen said. “I’m just excited to be here and help them.”
The Master Gardeners are back at the fair. Master Gardener Connie Mehmel said their role is to teach exhibitors about plants and gardening and just to be part of the community as they come here to exhibit.
“We give several training sessions during the fair. We have one on making garden stakes. We have one on clover lawns. We have one on plant diagnosis. If people have problems with their plants, we’ll be able to answer those questions,” Mehmel said.
The Master Gardeners really missed the fair last year, Mehmel said.
“I love our theme this year. I just see that as a really good place to be. We are talking here about some of the new research that is going on, especially in tree fruit. Some of the new varieties are being established in ornamental plants and vegetables. It’s exciting,” Mehmel said.
Joanne Prusa of Cashmere is a volunteer at the Home Ec Department for Adults, with exhibits that include pies, jams, bread, quilts, dresses and anything you can make with a needle and thread.
“This is my first year so it’s been a big learning experience. With the dreaded COVID around, a lot of volunteer helpers have called in to say they don’t feel comfortable working, so we’re working bare-handed but we’re getting it done,” Prusa said.
Prusa said having the fair back is all about community and people sharing what they’ve been doing.
“I don’t think they share to compete or get the ribbons — they want to show what they’ve done and get some critiquing from the experts on how they can become better,” Prusa said.
Jenny Cooper of Cashmere works in the Open Class Youth building, where she said most of the kids at the fair start out. They have paintings, drawings, Lego crafts, clay craft — and just about anything artistic craft you can think of.
Cooper has been involved with the fair for more than 40 years.
“I just love seeing the kids. A lot of these kids, I had their parents in my 4-H group. I just love seeing everybody come,” Cooper said.
The Creative Arts Building has woodwork, hobbies and crafts and a model train exhibit.
“It’s a family that has different gauges of model trains. We have a children’s section where they can push a button, but we took the button out due to COVID. We still have it running so they can see Thomas the Train,” said Ernestine Wisemore of Leavenworth, a volunteer with the Creative Arts Building.
Wisemore said entries are down but she’s hoping they pick up later in evening. She’s been coming to the fair since she was young.
“It was sad when we missed it. We’re happy to have it this year. People need to get out and do something,” Wisemore said. “It’s something people can do together.”