Some say California's years-long drought has caused the water level at Shasta Lake to drop, as shown here on Sept. 30, 2022, in Shasta Lake, California. 

 Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Roughly 36.3 million dead trees were counted across California in 2022, a dramatic increase from previous years that experts are blaming on drought, insects and disease, according to a report by the U.S. Forest Service.

The same survey for 2021 counted 9.5 million dead trees in the state, but the effects of last year's dramatic die-off are more severe and spread across a wider range, according to the report released Tuesday.



