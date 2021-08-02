LEAVENWORTH — After a year away, “The Sound of Music” once again echoes throughout the hills of Leavenworth.
An annual event, this year’s run has more significance than usual. Not only were last year’s performances canceled, but this year also marks the 25th anniversary of the initial show. This year’s play is the only production of the Leavenworth Summer Theater, which typically does three different shows a summer.
“People are so ready to perform again, the joy in this cast is absolutely tangible,” said Tiffany Mausser, this year’s director. “Just being able to perform together and work together and be around like-minded artists and an audience. The first time we were able to have an audience up there at the ski hill, it was just electric.”
The musical tells the story of Maria Rainer, who is initially training to be a nun, but who later becomes a nanny for the von Trapp family. After marriage and bringing the joy of music to the family, Rainer works with the family to escape from Nazi-occupied Austria.
“She’s a strong independent woman, which I love,” said Adelaide Turnage, who plays Rainer in the musical. “I’m so thrilled to be back and doing live theater, and doing a classic that is loved by so many people.”
Several adaptations were made to this year’s performance, which began on July 9, as a result of pandemic. This year features fewer actors, which means several actors have taken on multiple roles in the performance. A chorus of nuns that includes 14 to 18 in a typical year was reduced to 12. The set was also altered to allow more space between the performers.
“We had to have a COVID-friendly set this year, to be farther back from the audience,” said Susan Gubsch, who plays Mother Abbess in the musical. “But other than that, I think it’s just been joyous to be back. It’s just been so fun to be back.”
The musical is nothing new for Gubsch, who has played Mother Abbess in the Leavenworth performance in 23 of the 25 years.
“I chose to play her as very much a motherly figure to Maria,” Gubsch said. “Sister Berthe’s kind of the grouchy nun.”
Gubsch is also the head dresser behind the scenes and purposely assists Turnage in quick changes. While this isn’t a typical arrangement, Gubsch said she’s done this with the actors who play Maria to develop relationships during a tight rehearsal schedule.
Gubsch said despite this being the first live production for the cast since the pandemic began, there is no feeling of stage fright.
“No, nope, none,” Gubsch said while chuckling. “At least the adults, well the kids are just they’re normal kids self, and they are just so excited. And I just think as a cast we are elated to be back.”
Though it’s been challenging at times, several of them said they are just happy to be back doing what they love.
“There’s a lot of actors that came from all over the United States this year, which is unusual compared to past years,” Gubsch said. “That’s kind of fun, too, to see some new faces.”
With cast members coming from across the country, the auditions were conducted completely virtually through actor-submitted videos of prepared music. And after the cast was selected, the initial rehearsals were conducted before the state’s COVID-19 guidelines were relaxed, which meant the performers sung while wearing masks.
Turnage said breath control is critical when singing, which is challenging to do with a mask on.
“My voice was kind of out of shape when we started because I hadn’t sung in a year and a half,” Turnage said. “It was about really focusing, and grinding I guess you could say, to get back into the shape of things and get my voice into the shape it needed to be.”
With 14 kids in the cast, Turnage said it was challenging at times to make sure everyone was following the safety guidelines.
Mausser said the show’s outdoor venue is also beneficial for the audience and performers.
“I’m glad that people are able to feel safe, and to feel comfortable, in an outdoor theater setting,” Mausser said. “It has been such a challenging time to get through for the Leavenworth Summer Theater, and really all theater companies. I personally feel so fortunate to be able to do this, and do what I love.”