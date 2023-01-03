MOSCOW, Idaho — The family of the 28-year-old graduate student arrested in connection with four Moscow homicides released a statement through the suspect’s public defender on Sunday, pledging love and support to the suspect and offering prayers from the victims’ families.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning on an Idaho warrant accusing him of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?