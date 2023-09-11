nikola-jovanovic-OBok3F8buKY-unsplash.jpg

Growing plants has many benefits. Among them is that all plants serve as solar-powered carbon dioxide scrubbers, writes Master Gardener intern Julie Banken.

It’s not news that plants start from seeds, but where do the plants themselves actually come from? For centuries people assumed that plants ate soil. In 1634, a Dutch chemist named Jean Baptiste van Helmont did an experiment to find out if that was true. He planted a five-pound willow sapling in a large pot with exactly 200 pounds of dry soil, covered the rim with a perforated iron plate so nothing but clean water could get in, and let it grow.

After five years, van Helmont uprooted the willow and dried the soil in the pot. The five-pound sapling had grown into a tree weighing 169 pounds and 3 ounces. The soil, meanwhile, weighed 199 pounds and 14 ounces, almost exactly the same as when the experiment began.



