WENATCHEE — One goat got away. For a little while, at least.
A herd of 300 goats was brought in June 9 to eat highly flammable brush behind a the Broadview neighborhood. When shepherds removed the goats Thursday, one was missing.
Neighbors heard the goat bleating and notified authorities, said Chief Brian Brett of Chelan County Fire District 1.
“I don’t know if it’s a mom or a kid, but either way it’s lonely,” Brett said.
Their owner, Billy’s Goats Targeted Grazing Solutions, was driving to Wenatchee from Ephrata on Friday to get their goat, Brett said Friday morning.
The goats ate brush in the ravine next Maiden Lane for more than a week to reduce wildfire fuels.