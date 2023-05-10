WENATCHEE — An obstacle course, a roulette wheel to spin for a prize and Wenatchee Wild’s Walt the Wolf unveiling a special guest are just some of the festivities at Chelan County PUD’s Kids Fest on Saturday.
The free event at Rocky Reach Discovery Center and park will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with more than 20 community organizations, which range from the Cashmere Valley Bank to the state Department of Natural Resources.
“It’s a community-driven event. It’s really fun to see a very diverse community in our parks. There’s this synergy and it really helps set the tone for a wonderful Saturday,” said Mario Cantu, PUD community engagement coordinator. “It’s very fun to provide entertainment in a safe environment. It’s definitely a collective effort and part of that is people that attend the event.”
Each partner is encouraged to bring a game or activity to interact with kids, according to Cantu.
Event attendees will receive a map with every partner’s booth. The map operates as a quasi-passport: As the kids visit each booth, they get a stamp on the agency’s booth square.
“When they collect all squares, they come back to the PUD table to drop off their completed map,” Cantu said. “Every 30 minutes we draw a name and the person who gets selected will win somewhere, from a bike to a scooter, to a family movie night basket. It’s really fun to be going around the booths or playing on the playground and hear your name announced. 'So and So won a bicycle.'”
Cantu added Kids Fest will also be a chance for a special never-before-seen guest to make their debut at the event, with the help of Walt the Wolf from the Wenatchee Wild.
Kids Fest started in 2017. The PUD optimized Kids Fest, alongside its community partners, to promote visitation to parks and the Rocky Reach Discovery Center, Cantu said. A collaborative effort was the “right way to do it (the event)," and the event averaged 800 to 1,200 guests through the course of its inception.
“We have this wonderful venue, this beautiful park, we have so many really cool things. How do we make this very inclusive? How do we make this diverse? How do we make it a reflection of our community?,” Cantu said. “Let’s partner up with a bunch of agencies; partner up with English and Spanish media. Bring some entertainment, organize some games, activities. This is for everyone. Your PUD is for everyone.”
