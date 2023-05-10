190528-newslocal-Kidfest 1.JPG (copy)
Nolan Burgoon, 5, of Wenatchee, swats at bubbles during Kids Fest at Walla Walla Point Park in 2019.

WENATCHEE — An obstacle course, a roulette wheel to spin for a prize and Wenatchee Wild’s Walt the Wolf unveiling a special guest are just some of the festivities at Chelan County PUD’s Kids Fest on Saturday.

The free event at Rocky Reach Discovery Center and park will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with more than 20 community organizations, which range from the Cashmere Valley Bank to the state Department of Natural Resources.

This map illustrates the layout for the upcoming Kids Fest at the Rocky Reach Discovery Center. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13.


