NCW — “We all know the cost of living around here is pushing people to the pantries,” said Britnay Meiklen, food distribution center director of the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.
She said the 20 food pantries across North Central Washington for which the council helps supply food are seeing an uptick this year of people and families struggling with food insecurity.
Those sites receive food from the council’s food distribution center, which normally feeds more than 10,000 people monthly. The nonprofit action council assists people experiencing economic challenges, like buying food, in the two counties.
Meiklen said part of the reason for increased pantry patrons is because government funded programs have declined.
“We just saw SNAP benefits reduced again,” Meiklen said. “All of our pantries are seeing at least a 35% uptick.”
The Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments first were increased based on income during the pandemic to help people struggling with food insecurity, then were reduced in October, and again in March, Meiklen said.
“On average, it is about $80 (SNAP) that a typical household will be losing. That literally is the difference between a tank of gas to go to work, or one bag of groceries, or sending someone to the doctor,” Meiklen said. “$80 to people living paycheck to paycheck is extraordinary.”
There are 9,436 people in Chelan County and 5,002 people in Douglas County receiving SNAP benefits, according to Norah West, assistant director of communications for the state Department of Social and Health Services.
The monthly SNAP allotment average per household in Washington is $390, including the pandemic-era increase of $171, according to West. West said she didn’t have the average allotments for Chelan and Douglas Counties.
Meiklen said rising costs of rent, groceries, gas, and childcare drain incomes, and having the extra SNAP benefits prevented people from having to choose paying one bill over the other bill.
She said one of the council’s distribution pantries, St. Vincent de Paul, the St. Joseph Food Bank in Wenatchee, normally serves around 100 families a week. However, since the recent reduction in SNAP allotments, the pantry is giving to up to 150 families a week.
The action council partners with large national food banks to receive food, along with local farms from the Washington State Department of Agriculture, local grocery stores, and other generous donations.
“Less food is being donated and shipping costs are through the roof, which is making it difficult for our national partners to distribute to all of their partners to the point that they are scaling back,” Meiklen said.
Meiklen said last year the council received 1.8 million pounds of food and this year she expects to end with 1 million pounds of food.
“We have less food being shipped, which is causing less food in the system, and then we have inflation and the cost of living increasing and SNAP benefits being reduced,” Meiklen said.
Because of these issues, Meiklen said pantries have less nutritional options and ration the food to feed all their guests.
Typically, the pantries the council supply try to give 15 to 20 pounds of food to each guest per week, but now at times give 5 to 10 pounds of food, Meiklen said.
“When we don’t have enough supply they (pantry guests) have to go purchase their own food, having to sacrifice which bill to not pay,” Meiklen said.
Seventy-five new families this year received food at the Salvation Army food pantry, officer manager Michelle Stevens said. The site is another for which the council provides food.
Stevens said she didn’t have the numbers yet, but March had a “dramatic increase” of people at her food pantry.
She said with fewer donations there wasn’t a lot of variety of food available, but she was only slightly worried about empty shelves, since the Salvation Army has a lot of partners.
“I always want to more and have variety,” she said. “Today I served a family that hasn’t been here in three years, and that worries me.”
Meiklen said she wants to end the stigma of who goes to food pantries and she has seen more middle income families becoming food insecure.
“These are literally our neighbors,” she said.
Meiklen said around 95% of the people who go to the pantries have a job, but can’t afford their bills.
“We are seeing people we wouldn’t have seen three years ago or pre-pandemic,” Meiklen said. “If you are coming to our pantries, it is because you need help. It is not because you are less of a person; it is not because you are ‘not working.’ These are the ideas that people have.”