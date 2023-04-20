230419-newslocal-foodbankshortage 01.jpg
Homeless, living in a recreational vehicle in the city, Chris Attwood, left, goes through the meat options at the Salvation Army food bank with volunteer Marie Harmon on April 14. Food banks in the area are having trouble getting enough supplies to feed local people in need.

NCW — “We all know the cost of living around here is pushing people to the pantries,” said Britnay Meiklen, food distribution center director of the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.

She said the 20 food pantries across North Central Washington for which the council helps supply food are seeing an uptick this year of people and families struggling with food insecurity.

Britnay Meiklen
Britany Meiklen

Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council food distribution center director
At the end of the food bank giveaway April 14, Salvation Army volunteer Marie Harmon, left, and employee Scott Flowers put the few sweet rolls they have left into a cooler at the shelter in Wenatchee.


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

