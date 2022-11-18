US-NEWS-WERE-AT-TAIL-END-THIS-1-LA

With temperatures reaching triple-digits in September in Riverside, Calif., a resident takes advantage of the 90-degree temperatures at dusk to get in a jog with his dog. Some states have invested in weather networks to monitor extreme events and support weather-dependent economic sectors.

 Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS

To prepare for climate change, states are getting into the weather business.

Thirty-eight states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to provide more precise data than they receive from the National Weather Service. They’re using that information to help spot flash floods, assess wildfire risk, inform farming practices and choose locations for renewable energy projects.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?