OLYMPIA — Health officials say fentanyl test strips could help prevent accidental overdoses, but under current law, they've been illegal because they fall under the definition of drug paraphernalia.

Lawmakers hope to change that with House Bill 1006, dubbed "Allisone's Law, named for a young woman who died of a fentanyl overdose and whose mother, Genevieve Schofield, of Kent, is advocating for the test strips.



