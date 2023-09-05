Painting wooden flower cutouts was among the many projects offered for kids during last year's Third Saturday event aimed at families. This year's family event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at the Community Education Garden.
Bugs, beetles, bees and lots of fun are in store for visitors at WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners' free family event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. It takes place at the Community Education Garden, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. It is part of our program's Third Saturdays in the Garden series that goes through October this year, each month featuring a different gardening topic.
On Sept. 16, several stations will be set up around the garden. They will be geared toward elementary-aged kids, although there will be plenty of interesting activities as well for younger tots and middle schoolers, says Master Gardener Martha Bean, one of the event leaders. There will be learning and fun experiences for adults and high schoolers, too! Get a passport stamp at each station you visit.
Fascinating exhibits include an exciting opportunity to view a real "working" beehive. You get to meet scientists at the WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center and learn what they do. A Xerces Society representative will give helpful suggestions on what we can do to save invertebrates.
For crafters, you can build an insect out of organic materials, decorate a muslin bag with pollinator stencils and paint a wooden pollinator to take home.
The Bug Cafe includes plenty of activities centered on learning more about bugs. Puzzles, a coloring book, scavenger hunt and more make learning about insects an adventure. Match up insects using puzzle pieces and learn more about beetles by joining in a beetle-inspired game.
A story walk for families promotes reading about books that encourage exercise, gardening and healthy eating. At the end of the story walk, children will receive a goody bag with healthy activities and ideas that promote activity.
Young and old alike can enjoy walking through the garden, enjoying the plethora of blooming flowers, vegetables that are flourishing in the raised beds, the native plant area and checking the compost station.
Bring your garden questions and problems to the onsite plant clinic staffed by Master Gardeners.
Sponsor of this family-friendly event is Cosmic Crisp apples, developed right here at WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center.
For more information, contact WSU Extension at (509) 667-6540 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and between 8 a.m. and noon on Fridays.
A WSU Chelan and Douglas County Master Gardener column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. To learn more, visit bit.ly/MGchelandouglas or call (509) 667-6540.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone