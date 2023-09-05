Third Saturday

Painting wooden flower cutouts was among the many projects offered for kids during last year's Third Saturday event aimed at families. This year's family event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at the Community Education Garden.

Bugs, beetles, bees and lots of fun are in store for visitors at WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners' free family event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. It takes place at the Community Education Garden, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. It is part of our program's Third Saturdays in the Garden series that goes through October this year, each month featuring a different gardening topic.

On Sept. 16, several stations will be set up around the garden. They will be geared toward elementary-aged kids, although there will be plenty of interesting activities as well for younger tots and middle schoolers, says Master Gardener Martha Bean, one of the event leaders. There will be learning and fun experiences for adults and high schoolers, too! Get a passport stamp at each station you visit.



