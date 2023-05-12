UK kayak teram

A group of disabled veterans from the UK set out on their kayak journey up Puget Sound after departing Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom on May 7, 2023.

TACOMA — British Lance Corporal Cayle Royce was climbing out of an irrigation ditch in Afghanistan when he stepped on a pressure activated 20-kilogram mine, throwing him into the air. When he landed, he was missing his legs, a part of his left hand and his reason to live.

"You're essentially saying goodbye to the guys at that point," Royce said of that day in 2012. "There's not really much else going through your mind. Everything's getting a bit darker and slower and you feel like you're getting sucked into a bit of a black hole."



What's NABUR?