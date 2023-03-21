confluence parkway

A draft graphic of Confluence Parkway Project mitigation overview within the land agreement from the city of Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday OK'd swapping roughly 5 acres of property with the city of Wenatchee as part of the Confluence Parkway Project, a 2.5-mile bypass project to mitigate clogging traffic on North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee City Council will vote on the agreement Thursday.

“It needs to be clear and understood that this vote is not an approval or disapproval of the (Confluence) Parkway,” said PUD commissioner Carnan Bergren at the Monday board meeting. “This vote that we’re taking today is a land exchange only and does not signify any support one way or the other. We’re making a land exchange that is going to improve the Horan (Natural Area) habitat area is the way I see it.”



