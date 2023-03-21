WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday OK'd swapping roughly 5 acres of property with the city of Wenatchee as part of the Confluence Parkway Project, a 2.5-mile bypass project to mitigate clogging traffic on North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee City Council will vote on the agreement Thursday.
“It needs to be clear and understood that this vote is not an approval or disapproval of the (Confluence) Parkway,” said PUD commissioner Carnan Bergren at the Monday board meeting. “This vote that we’re taking today is a land exchange only and does not signify any support one way or the other. We’re making a land exchange that is going to improve the Horan (Natural Area) habitat area is the way I see it.”
The city needs to acquire the district’s current land along the western edges of the Horan Natural Area and Wenatchee Confluence State Park for the Confluence Parkway Project. In return, the city will give the PUD about the same amount of its land, although potential locations are still in private ownership so the city would have to acquire them to officially offer the property. No final city properties for the PUD were included in Monday's agreement. And, no money will trade hands for the land exchange.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz attended the meeting.
“The contract’s as good as it’s going to get,” he said.
“In the six years I’ve been at the PUD, this has been the most complicated project that I’ve been involved with. It has had the most input from customer-owners than anything I’ve been involved with and that input was ‘Of course, you’ll do it’ and ‘Of course, you wouldn’t do it,'” said PUD commissioner Steve McKenna. “For an entire year, we as a commission have studied this at almost every single meeting that we’ve had. That discussion then guided our staff to negotiate the agreement before us today with mitigations that were of a concern to us.”
The Confluence Parkway Project includes the removal of formerly PUD-owned land adjacent to the railroad that stretches through Wenatchee Confluence State Park and a chunk of Horan Natural Area.
Chelan PUD attempted to get a special noise classification, Category A, from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the Horan Natural Area in September 2022 due to concern over noise impacts to the nature area, as previously reported by The Wenatchee World. The FHWA determined the area didn’t qualify for the special noise classification, according to Chelan County PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen.
“The city will build a noise wall and earthen berms with landscaping in areas where road noise is expected to have the greatest impact,” according to a March 6 Chelan PUD press release.
Under the agreement with the PUD, the city will also create a new pedestrian bridge, double the width of the existing pedestrian bridge, and reroute the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail away from Hawley Street and the railroad tracks.
Two water wells supporting Confluence State Park will also be relocated and backed by the city, and state park staff housing in the pathway of the roadway will be replaced by the city. City funds will cover most of the relocation of transmission and distribution lines in coordination with roadway construction, according to World archives.
The Confluence Parkway project includes a new bridge arching over the Wenatchee River. A traffic analysis reported by the city claimed capacity would jump from 40,000 to 60,000 cars per day on the North Wenatchee Avenue route.
“There are high expectations in this agreement for those agreements, mitigation,” McKenna said. “This is a first step moving forward with the Confluence (Parkway project). This is the big step.”
