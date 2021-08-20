YAKIMA — This year's Yakima Pride Festival and Parade should be the largest the city has ever seen, according to organizers.
Delayed from its normal month of June because the state's COVID-19 protocols didn't allow such gatherings then, the parade and festival Saturday could see as many as 3,500 participants, said Joshua Hastings, vice president of the nonprofit Yakima Pride organization.
"Our reach has really expanded," he said.
Yakima LGBTQ Pride events date to at least the mid-1990s, when Ken Lewis and his group, First Fridays, first hosted Pride in the Park at Fulbright Park in Union Gap, an annual event through 2014. More visible, downtown events began in 2015. But even those were relatively small. The largest Pride event Yakima has seen was the 2019 edition, the first hosted by the then-brand-new Yakima Pride organization.
"In 2019 our attendance was around 1,200," Hastings said. "And that was double the previous year."
The lead-up to this year's event has seen more support from volunteers, local businesses, vendors and sponsors, he said. And entertainers and speakers including local-favorite bands Pastel Motel, Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys, and Cockaphonics; drag performers Sophia Sinclair, Ceasar Hart, Delilah Delight and Kendra Amore; state LGBTQ Commission Executive Director Manny Santiago; and "Gayish" podcast co-host Mike Johnson.
Johnson, who will record a live edition of the nationally popular podcast Sunday at Hop Capital Brewing, wanted to be part of it for a particularly poignant reason.
"Having a Pride celebration in Central Washington kind of makes him tear up, because he actually is from Zillah and he grew up here," Hastings said.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. Visually, the most striking symbol of LGBTQ Pride will be the 130-by-35-foot rainbow flag on loan from Seattle Pridefest, which volunteers will carry along the parade route. The use of the flag is part of the Seattle organization's increased efforts to reach out to smaller cities, Hastings said.
"We thought this would be an amazing, historic idea to go down Yakima Avenue and have everyone carry that flag," Hastings said.
There will be nearly 30 vendors and information tables, including a mobile clinic offering COVID vaccines.
The scale and organization of this year's event is a testament to the value of a dedicated organization providing its structure and logistical wherewithal, Hastings said. And he believes this may by just the beginning.
"I would love for Yakima to not just have the Yakima Pride Festival and Parade," he said. "Let's be Central Washington State Pride presented by Yakima Pride. Let's absorb some of the smaller Prides that are going on and bring them into us. Let's all work together to make something amazing."