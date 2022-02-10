SPOKANE — Thousands of Washington residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after recovering from the virus , a new report from the Department of Health shows.
The department considers a person to be reinfected if they test positive at least 90 days apart, or genotyping shows they had two different variants.
The department's count only includes people who have a confirmed positive test result reported to the state, so people who test positive with an at-home test would not be included in this report unless they are reporting their results.
From September through January, there have been 29,940 confirmed reinfections in Washington residents, and 2%, or 619 of those people, were hospitalized with their reinfection, state data show.
Reinfections, much like breakthrough cases, have increased with the omicron wave. The variant is more effective at evading current COVID vaccines than the delta variant was. Similarly, people who tested positive during the delta wave are not necessarily immune to the omicron variant.
There have been 326,338 breakthrough infections confirmed statewide in the last year. A breakthrough infection is when a person who is two weeks past their second dose of a mRNA vaccine or Johnson & Johnson vaccination tests positive.
Hospitalization data is not available for the majority of breakthrough infections confirmed by the Department of Health. Of the reported cases, 2% resulted in hospitalization.
___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.